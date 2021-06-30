p3rceive Adds Natural Language Generation Into Its AI Stack

p3rceive, providers of a sales capacity planning tool, has added natural language generation capabilities into its artificial intelligence stack. p3 can now generate human readable text from the analytics generated through its sales capacity planning tool.

p3erceive is now able to turn its numbers and charts into executable insights by creating a usable executive summary from the 10,000 probable outcomes for each change in a sales variable generated by p3's Bayesian statistical math engine.