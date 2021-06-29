Adobe Adds Insights to Experience Cloud
Adobe today introduced new capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies leverage their first-party data to deliver more personalized customer experiences.
These new capabilities include the following:
- Expanded first-party data sets through secure partnerships and an integrations of Adobe Experience Platform Segment Match into Adobe Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) so companies can securely enrich their matching first-party profiles with segment metadata for better insights;
- Daily delivery of key insights, like audience growth trends and customer growth analysis, to determine which channels drive the most engagement;
- Real-time data and digital asset management, as Adobe Journey Optimizer with Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials helps companies deliver personalized messages and promotions along with digital asset management and AI-supported workflows; and
- An artificial inteliigence framework for Live Search for Adobe Commerce that will allow merchants to provide their shoppers with relevant and personalized search-as-you-type results.