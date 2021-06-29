Chorus.ai Expands Momentum Suite with Pipeline

Chorus.ai, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for revenue teams, today released Momentum Pipeline, an extension of the Momentum Suite that offers a holistic view of deal pipeline in real time.

The Momentum suite provides complete visibility of all customer engagement across every opportunity in the deal pipeline.

With the Momentum Suite, revenue leaders and front-line managers can surface the most impactful moments to prevent risk and maximize revenue. Momentum Pipeline gives a roadmap for every deal, surfacing moments that signal a deal is at risk and needs attention, such as budget risks or a lack of next steps. It can also pinpoint actionable areas of opportunity and development for deals and sales reps, with access to the full relationship context and the voice of the customer.

The Momentum Suite also automates data captured and provides at-a-glance and complete visibility into progress and areas of opportunity so managers can forecast based on the overall deal health of their pipelines.