Chorus.ai Expands Momentum Suite with Pipeline
Chorus.ai, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for revenue teams, today released Momentum Pipeline, an extension of the Momentum Suite that offers a holistic view of deal pipeline in real time.
The Momentum suite provides complete visibility of all customer engagement across every opportunity in the deal pipeline.
With the Momentum Suite, revenue leaders and front-line managers can surface the most impactful moments to prevent risk and maximize revenue. Momentum Pipeline gives a roadmap for every deal, surfacing moments that signal a deal is at risk and needs attention, such as budget risks or a lack of next steps. It can also pinpoint actionable areas of opportunity and development for deals and sales reps, with access to the full relationship context and the voice of the customer.
The Momentum Suite also automates data captured and provides at-a-glance and complete visibility into progress and areas of opportunity so managers can forecast based on the overall deal health of their pipelines.
"Extending our vision of the Momentum suite to include a summary of deal pipeline enables revenue leaders to quickly understand the individual opportunities with high engagement and those at risk," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "Momentum is the first purpose-built solution to enable managers to quickly and precisely pinpoint the relationships that need their attention based on AI-driven signals like wow moments or when a competitor comes up. They can then instantly drill into the specific moments behind those interactions for coaching and forecasting purposes. It's an incredible advancement for all revenue teams and one that you can't imagine not having once you use it."
Related Articles
Chorus.ai Expands Conversational Intelligence Integrations
29 Oct 2020
Chorus.ai has launched an APi and integrations with Slack, Zoom, and Zapier.
Chorus.AI Launches Momentum Insights
09 Dec 2020
Momentum by Chorus.ai provides deal and relationship visibility inside current CRM platforms.
Chorus.ai Launches Momentum to Transform Relationship Visibility Inside CRM
25 May 2021
Chorus.ai's Momentum solution unlocks insights to help revenue leaders identify and mitigate deal risks.