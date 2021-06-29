OmniIndex Launches Freemium CSAT Solution
Analytics provider OmniIndex has launched a cloud-based freemium solution that will enable marketing departments to analyze customer satisfaction scores, data breaches, and content categorization, all of which is embedded within email interactions and extracted with OmniIndex's artificial intelligence and natural language understanding engines.
The free version of OmniIndex.xyz not only measures email sentiment for customer satisfaction over multiple timeframes, it can also alert brand owners to personally identifiable information breaches and give insight and visibility as to who has been added on the Bcc line. For more advanced analysis with interactions from social media, desktop file systems archives, voice transcripts, and more, users can upgrade to the Omnianalytics.live SaaS platform, which includes full integrations with Tableau, Google Data Studio, Google Looker, Oracle Cloud Analytics, and Microsoft Power BI.
"CSAT is the ultimate test of brand performance. In other words, are you delivering a customer experience that will keep consumers coming back? CSAT is essential for brands and marketeers, and now we can offer a real-time solution that will enable those brands to stop looking back over historic records to improve ;customer satisfaction. Instead CX teams can use this information to proactively solve problems in real time," said Simon Bain, CEO of OmniIndex, in a statement. "Further, our solution can identify data breaches and alert the user or brand owner. And, in a totally unique feature, On Omnianalytics.live, our Ask Omni bot can provide real-time information about your unstructured data."