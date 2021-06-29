OmniIndex Launches Freemium CSAT Solution

Analytics provider OmniIndex has launched a cloud-based freemium solution that will enable marketing departments to analyze customer satisfaction scores, data breaches, and content categorization, all of which is embedded within email interactions and extracted with OmniIndex's artificial intelligence and natural language understanding engines.

The free version of OmniIndex.xyz not only measures email sentiment for customer satisfaction over multiple timeframes, it can also alert brand owners to personally identifiable information breaches and give insight and visibility as to who has been added on the Bcc line. For more advanced analysis with interactions from social media, desktop file systems archives, voice transcripts, and more, users can upgrade to the Omnianalytics.live SaaS platform, which includes full integrations with Tableau, Google Data Studio, Google Looker, Oracle Cloud Analytics, and Microsoft Power BI.