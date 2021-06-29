CardSnacks Upgrades Its Business Service

Mobigram, provider of the CardSnacks mobile greeting card application, has upgraded CardSnacks Business, a service that allows business customers to use electronic greetings and gift cards to strengthen engagement with customers, employees, and other constituents.

New features include the following:

Company branding and promotion, allowing users to customize the exit screen to include promotional images and hyperlinks for a calls to action, conducting surveys, or providing information. Senders can also customize the email or text announcing that they have been sent a CardSnack, and the envelope of the card can now contain both the company logo and customized color schemes.

Hundreds of new cards, including business-specific cards in the Thank You, Congratulations, and holiday sections. In addition, there are HR/personnel and real estate sections with cards for work anniversaries, welcomes, referrals, open houses, and meeting reminders.

The CardSnacks Business Mobile App for iOS, which works with clients' accounts and the web-based business portal. The mobile app includes a section to manage and see the status of campaigns.

Enhanced Contact Management using tags for search or selecting contacts within particular campaigns.

System Integration API, which allows companies to link their CardSnacks accounts to other systems, including CRM systems, set up campaigns to automatically send cards to new customers or employees, or send cards on work anniversaries and birthdays without separately uploading the data into CardSnacks.