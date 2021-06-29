Aniview Adds Content Discovery Platform
Aniview, providers of ad-serving solutions for publishers, has launched a content management service (CMS) within its online video syndication platform. The new CMS empowers users to add unlimited videos, generate playlists, create video carousels, host advertisements, and manage everything in their instream video units.
With Aniview's Content Discovery Platform, publishers, media houses, aggregators, and tech companies can turn internal and external videos into an in-article ad experience.
"We are excited to officially launch our CMS feature," said Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview, in a statement. "The new product is already in beta and will be released for our customers at the beginning of Q3. Instead of having to use multiple platforms to get advertising results, our customers can now get a complete video experience in one place."
