Aniview Adds Content Discovery Platform

Aniview, providers of ad-serving solutions for publishers, has launched a content management service (CMS) within its online video syndication platform. The new CMS empowers users to add unlimited videos, generate playlists, create video carousels, host advertisements, and manage everything in their instream video units.

With Aniview's Content Discovery Platform, publishers, media houses, aggregators, and tech companies can turn internal and external videos into an in-article ad experience.