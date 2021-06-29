InvoiceCloud Updates IVR Offering

InvoiceCloud, a provider of online bill payment services, has enhanced its interactive voice response (IVR) options, giving billers and their customers more omnichannel options for contactless bill payments and account management.

The IVR system allows payers to pay their tax, insurance, utility or other bills over the phone. With the enhanced solution, customers can make payments, save credit and debit card payment information for future use, and sign up for AutoPay and paperless billing via text message, all from one platform.