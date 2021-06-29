InvoiceCloud Updates IVR Offering
InvoiceCloud, a provider of online bill payment services, has enhanced its interactive voice response (IVR) options, giving billers and their customers more omnichannel options for contactless bill payments and account management.
The IVR system allows payers to pay their tax, insurance, utility or other bills over the phone. With the enhanced solution, customers can make payments, save credit and debit card payment information for future use, and sign up for AutoPay and paperless billing via text message, all from one platform.
"One of the biggest benefits of our secure, cloud-based technology is self-service," said InvoiceCloud President Tom Griffin in a statement. "The latest enhancements to our IVR solution ensure a payment experience that is engaging, easy, and as frictionless as possible for the consumer. In essence, advanced IVR allows our customers to increase both customer satisfaction and revenue streams while reducing costs to support their customers."