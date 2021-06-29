BidShake Launches Creative Manager

BidShake, a provider of cross-channel marketing automation platforms for mobile apps, has launched Creative Manager to help user acquisition teams manage, distribute, and analyze creatives across all major advertising channels.

Creative Manager allows users to upload new assets to multiple ad networks, build ad units, assign to campaigns, collect performance data, and analyse ad effectiveness. It allows for more A/B testing and identifies the most and least efficient creatives across channels.

"Creative manager is a real game-changer for UA teams. With limited visibility of users' performance, managing and testing creative became the most important piece in scaling a mobile app. Our culture was always pushing us to solve the most complex challenges for our clients, and we are already working on the next big release," Stephane Pitoun, CEO of Bidshake, said in a statement.

Feedback from users with early access to Creative Manager has been positive,