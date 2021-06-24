Atrium Launches Goal Tracking for Sales

Atrium, a sales management platform provider, has released automated goal tracking to help sales leaders set and track sales team and individual rep goals at a granular level.

The new features enable users to set goals not just for outcome metrics like pipeline and revenue at the team and individual level but also for leading indicator activity-oriented metrics like number of meetings per week or sales email engagement rate.

"Research has shown that 95 percent of sales teams are operating in a distributed fashion. Now, more than ever, sales managers need the ability to hold their teams accountable at a more granular level," said Jason Heidema, CEO and co-founder of Atrium, in a statement. "By identifying the right leading indicator metrics, setting goals and monitoring progress, sales managers can deliver targeted coaching and proactively address potential performance issues before results are impacted."

Automated goal tracking is available as part of the Atrium Data-Driven Sales Management platform. The module features the following capabilities:

Metrics Library for setting weekly, monthly, and quarterly goals on any of the hundreds of metrics available in Atrium;

Team Goals Console for a single view of teams and how each team is performing against each of its goals;

Rep Goals Console for a single view of each individual and how he is performing against goals;

Pace Tracking for teams and each rep on goals;

Outcome Tracking to show managers how everyone performed against their goals at the end of each week, month, quarter, and year;

Recommended Actions for getting back on track;

Multilevel Goal Management to set and track goals at the team and individual level

Goal Alerts that provide proactive notifications of which reps are on track to hit their goals and which are not, delivered in app, via email, or via Slack.