DRUID Launches Oxygen, a Platform for Building Virtual Assistants and Chatbots

DRUID today released Oxygen, a conversational automation platform to simplify deployment of artificial intelligence-driven virtual assistants and chatbots.

With DRUID Oxygen, conversational experiences can be designed visually by dragging and dropping conversational flows into one diagram, which clearly shows how the conversation with the bot would evolve.

DRUID intelligent virtual assistants use an advanced natural language processing engine and proprietary conversational technology to accept and take action on virtually any data or document request within an enterprise's technology ecosystem. Available in more than 45 languages, on any communication channel, including Misrosoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger, andWeChat, DRUID also includes more than 500 predefined conversational templates, targeting specific roles and processes in industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and logistics.