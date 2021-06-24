DRUID Launches Oxygen, a Platform for Building Virtual Assistants and Chatbots
DRUID today released Oxygen, a conversational automation platform to simplify deployment of artificial intelligence-driven virtual assistants and chatbots.
With DRUID Oxygen, conversational experiences can be designed visually by dragging and dropping conversational flows into one diagram, which clearly shows how the conversation with the bot would evolve.
DRUID intelligent virtual assistants use an advanced natural language processing engine and proprietary conversational technology to accept and take action on virtually any data or document request within an enterprise's technology ecosystem. Available in more than 45 languages, on any communication channel, including Misrosoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger, andWeChat, DRUID also includes more than 500 predefined conversational templates, targeting specific roles and processes in industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and logistics.
"DRUID Oxygen is an entirely revolutionary version that represents a pivotal moment in our evolution. We have developed a new and intuitive interface, highly appreciated by both customers and partners. We also took the first steps in creating a marketplace area, adding a library of solutions that partners and clients can easily use. We have also invested heavily in the backend area in terms of scalability, performance, and security, supporting our fast-growing international expansion," said Liviu Dragan, DRUID's CEO, in a statement..
