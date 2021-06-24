Aquant Launches Service Insights

Aquant, a service intelligence platform provider, has launched Service Insights, a data analytics tool that provides a detailed window into factors that impact customer experiences.

"Historically, service decisions have been made using only a fraction of available service data. That causes blind spots into customer satisfaction and creates an environment of reactive problem-solving. If you wait until you receive a negative [Net Promoter Score], it's too late," said Shahar Chen, CEO and co-founder of Aquant, in a statement. "The new normal in service requires providers to approach customers with solutions before a customer comes to a provider with a complaint."

With Service Insights, isolated data points become descriptive and predictive intelligence is presented through auto-generated reports and graphical dashboards. Users gain a deeper dimension of insight into unstructured data with Aquant's Service Intelligence Engine by identifying key symptom and solution data directly from customer comments, call center agent notes, field technician debriefs, and machine log files.

Service Insights automatically generates trends, recommendations, industry benchmarks, and predictions based on more than 5 million service tickets from manufacturers and service providers. Users can also leverage Aquant's predictive modeling to create customer risk scorecards and manage workforce performance and training strategies.