Integrate Launches Precision Events

Integrate, a provider of B2B marketing solutions, today launched Precision Events, powered by the Demand Acceleration Platform, to help marketers connect their in-person, virtual, and hybrid event interactions with buyers and accounts to their digital demand strategies.

"As the world opens again, one thing is certain: the buyer's process has changed, and marketers must be ready to address the new event needs. Marketers can no longer view events as one-off, standalone occasions but rather as part of a broader, multichannel buyer experience" said Chris Wickson, vice president and general manager of EMEA and event solutions at Integrate, in a statement. "From streamlining the event lead capture process at in-person trade shows via our universal mobile app, to bringing in event data from digital events, our Precision Events solution enables marketers to take control of their customer and prospect data across event formats and crucially, connect to their broader demand and account programs."

With Precision Events, marketers can do the following:

Target their most valuable people and accounts through personalized follow-up after events.

Activate and capture leads anytime, anywhere from the universal Integrate mobile app and webforms. Scan badges and business cards, capture key qualifying information at trade shows, register and check-in attendees, and bring in real-time webinar data.

Connect to event registration and virtual event providers to take control of their data across thousands of events, globally. Integrate with marketing automation or CRM systems in real time for immediate event lead follow-up. Upload additional lead data before it’s passed into marketing automation and CRM systems via virtual booths or other event sources.

Govern lead data before it is passed into marketing automation and CRM systems.

Measure event performance and optimize future event strategy and spend. View the status of leads as they pass through the Governance Engine and on to outbound integrations within the platform.

Precision Events also includes integrations to virtual and webinar platforms so that users can route their webinar lead data through the Demand Acceleration Platform.