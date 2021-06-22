Sendoso Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Sendoso has integrated its Sending Platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The Sendoso team continues to add partnerships to the Sending Platform, and its partnership with Workato, a leading integration-led automation platform, will support customers who need to automate sends and measure results from within Microsoft Dynamics and other enterprise software solutions.

"We know sending is a powerful vehicle to drive revenue and ROI, but when integrated with the data and applications our customers are using everyday, it becomes mission-critical," said Braydan Young, chief partnerships officer and co-founder of Sendoso, in a statement. "This integration with Microsoft Dynamics is crucial for our customers who want to truly incorporate sends with their marketing, customer engagement, and sales strategies. The more integrated we can be with our customers' tech stack applications, the better they can connect with their customers and prospects."

Powered by Workato's connector, revenue teams that use Microsoft Dynamics will now be able to send personalized gifts, branded swag, virtual experiences, and more directly from Dynamics, either manually or via triggered touchpoints throughout the buyers' journeys, and measure the impact that these sends have on their pipeline and revenue.