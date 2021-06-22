Sendoso Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365
Sendoso has integrated its Sending Platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The Sendoso team continues to add partnerships to the Sending Platform, and its partnership with Workato, a leading integration-led automation platform, will support customers who need to automate sends and measure results from within Microsoft Dynamics and other enterprise software solutions.
"We know sending is a powerful vehicle to drive revenue and ROI, but when integrated with the data and applications our customers are using everyday, it becomes mission-critical," said Braydan Young, chief partnerships officer and co-founder of Sendoso, in a statement. "This integration with Microsoft Dynamics is crucial for our customers who want to truly incorporate sends with their marketing, customer engagement, and sales strategies. The more integrated we can be with our customers' tech stack applications, the better they can connect with their customers and prospects."
Powered by Workato's connector, revenue teams that use Microsoft Dynamics will now be able to send personalized gifts, branded swag, virtual experiences, and more directly from Dynamics, either manually or via triggered touchpoints throughout the buyers' journeys, and measure the impact that these sends have on their pipeline and revenue.
"Our partnership with Sendoso extends the Sending Platform to work within any application," said Markus Zirn, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Workato, in a statement. "Revenue teams with powerful CRMs like Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, and others can now send and automate direct mail, gifts, and swag directly from the platforms they work in every day while maximizing ROI. Users can automatically trigger sends, creating an even more seamless experience. Connected workflows within CRMs like Microsoft Dynamics, align marketing, sales, and customer success to accelerate the sales cycle from initial engagement to revenue to trusted customer relationships."