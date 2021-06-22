Awaken Scripting Is Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Awaken Intelligence, a contact center scripting and analytics company, has added its dynamic call scripting and intelligent agent guidance platform, Awaken Scripting, on Genesys's AppFoundry, a dedicated marketplace for customer experience solutions.

Awaken Scripting is now available with Genesys Cloud, the all-in-one public cloud contact center platform and also is integrated with all Genesys Engage platforms.

Awaken Scripting manages and influences the customer journey, supporting each agent with the right information at the right time. From simple single-page forms to more dynamic and complex scripts, Awaken Scripting links multiple systems together. Agents can handle all their interactions in one unified, customizable desktop.