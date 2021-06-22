LiveChat Adds Accessibility Features to Chat Widget

LiveChat Software has added accessibility features in its Chat Widget to ensure that the chat section is keyboard-accessible and text-to-speech reader-friendly. In addition, all default color settings that users can choose for the chat have a contrast score of 4.5 or higher. This means it's now fully compliant with WCAG 2.1 levels A and AA.

"LiveChat's Chat Widget serves businesses from almost every industry. Customer service and business communication touch everyone at some point in time. So it's even more important to ensure that anyone can use the tools that we as businesses offer our audiences. Furthermore, we firmly believe that all changes toward better accessibility ultimately benefit the general user experience of our products and the people that communicate through them," said Konrad Kruk, product owner at LiveChat, in a statement. "In LiveChat's case, the most demanding areas in our Chat Widget related to accessibility were keyboard navigation, screen reader support, and visuals. Next, we would like to work on accessibility features for our other applications, including LiveChat's Agent Application."