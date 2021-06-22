Progress Updates Sitefinity Insight

Progress, a provider of products to develop, deploy and manage business applications, has added digital marketing capabilities in the latest release of Progress Sitefinity Insight, a cloud-based analytics, personalization, and optimization system, and enhanced the Progress Sitefinity Cloud platform for managing digital experience and improving operational efficiency.

Sitefinity Insight gives marketers access to real-time data and analytical insights to create tailored campaigns and adjust them as they run based on audience behavior and in-depth intel into persona profiles and lead scores. It is fully integrated with the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

New capabilities and features in Sitefinity Insight include the following:

Conversion attribution modeling;

Advanced lead scoring rules;

Audience intelligence that identifies the topics and touchpoints that are most effective in engaging audiences, splices attribution by first touch or last touch, and leverages those learnings to deliver better experiences; and

Detailed video performance tracking.

Progress also introduced simplified domain management in Sitefinity Cloud, enabling site administrators to list, add, remove, and configure domains across available environments. It deeply integrates Microsoft Azure services.