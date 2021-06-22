WorkWave Acquires Real Green Systems

WorkWave, a provider of field service software, will acquire Real Green Systems, a fellow provider of field service solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is something rarely seen. It is two successful, fast-growing, market-leading companies coming together to create something truly special," said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, in a statement. "It marks the beginning of a new chapter where WorkWave will help our customers focus on the future, helping them to go beyond service to create effective, fast-growing, highly profitable service organizations that also deliver the best service experience possible. Real Green believes in this same mission, and together we will allow every solution in this expanded WorkWave product portfolio to deliver greater value. We have tremendous respect for the Real Green team, and the goal of this acquisition is to not just allow them to continue to lead the green industries forward, but to help them make an even greater impact."

While the Real Green solution and PestPac will remain separate, additional product offerings that support customer growth, including the Coalmarch and WorkWave Agency groups, will combine forces to maximize their development and value.

"After years of watching WorkWave develop alongside Real Green, we've long known that the combination of these two companies would create something special," Bill Nunan, president and CEO of Real Green, who will stay on as the head of Real Green operations within WorkWave, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be joining such a progressive solutions provider that shares our commitment to helping customers thrive, and who so strongly supports the continued growth and development of Real Green solutions and our passionate customer base."

This acquisition follows WorkWave's recent acquisition of Slingshot,, a provider of customer call center software.