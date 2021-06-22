Expert.ai Releases Hybrid Natural Language Platform
Following an early access program launched in March, expert.ai has released its platform for designing, developing, testing, deploying, and monitoring scalable natural language solutions.
The cloud-based expert.ai platform turns text-based documents into structured data for knowledge discovery, process automation, and decision making with the flexibility to design language models for any use case. It uses a hybrid artificial intelligence approach that combines symbolic AI and machine learning.
"Language powers business, so unlocking the value of data embedded in your day-to-day language is critical to success. With the launch of our platform, we enable, for the first time, the combination of different AI techniques to design and deploy practical applications, " said Luca Scagliarini, ;expert.ai's chief product officer, in a statement. "This revolutionary capability, together with the commitment to offer a simple user experience, open architecture, and the support of the full NLP workflow, will drive greater adoption and measurable benefits to any enterprise."