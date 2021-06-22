Phonexa Rolls Products into One Suite

Software company Phonexa has bundled three new products: Lynx (click tracking), Opt-Intel (suppression list management) and Cloud PBX (cloud phone system) with its existing Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), LMS SYNC (lead tracking and distribution), E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing) and Books360 (automated accounting) products in a single suite.

The new product suite brings calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting products together under one uniform entity.

Phonexa's new platform bundle features the following functions:

Call Logic: Call tracking and distribution, real-time call analytics and reporting, interactive voice response, and predictive modeling;

LMS SYNC: Lead tracking and distribution and real-time lead analytics and reporting;

E-Delivery: Multichannel distribution, behavioral segmentation, A/B email marketing integration, and ESP integration;

Lynx: Click tracking, lead attribution, journey control, precise targeting, and dashboard overview;

Opt-Intel: List sharing, compliance notifications, automated data transfers, and opt-out domain white labeling;

Cloud PBX: Call scoring, outbound calling, and uninterrupted service; and

Books360: Automated customer invoices, vendor payments, automation and history, and cash flow tracking.