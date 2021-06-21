Yellow.ai Launches Voice AI Bots

Yellow.ai, provider of the Conversational CX Automation Platform, has added Voice Virtual Assistants on its platform. The new Voice AI capabilities are augmenting the company's chat automation channels for websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more.

The human-like voice AI bots can understand sentiments, intent, and past behavior, and also modify pitch, tone, excitement, and more, to suit customer sentiment and intent. The company's bots can natively converse naturally in more than 100 languages across text and voice.