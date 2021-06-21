Yellow.ai Launches Voice AI Bots
Yellow.ai, provider of the Conversational CX Automation Platform, has added Voice Virtual Assistants on its platform. The new Voice AI capabilities are augmenting the company's chat automation channels for websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more.
The human-like voice AI bots can understand sentiments, intent, and past behavior, and also modify pitch, tone, excitement, and more, to suit customer sentiment and intent. The company's bots can natively converse naturally in more than 100 languages across text and voice.
"Conversational interfaces are changing how we relate to brands, and voice is playing a key role in enabling smarter brand-to-consumer interactions. Today, growth and success in every business is highly indexed to creating personalized and differentiated customer experiences. At yellow.ai, we are dedicated to enabling human-like, engaging conversations with our conversational customer experience platform, which empowers enterprises to deliver CX with the ultimate balance between their human + AI capabilities," Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of yellow.ai, said in a statement.