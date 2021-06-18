AdPlayer.Pro Introduces AMP Video Ads Kit 2.0

AdPlayer.Pro, a provider of online video advertising solutions, has released AMP Video Ad Kits 2.0, an upgrade to its player ad tech that integrates with video ad creatives on AMP properties.

AMP Video Ads Kit 2.0 will enable publishers of AMP digital properties to streamline the configuration and launch of video ad campaigns. The AMP-specific video ad units included in the AdPlayer.Pro Kit launch automatically, with sound off and only when in site visitors' view so they are not disruptive to the customer website experience.