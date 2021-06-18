Contentsquare Launches Cookieless Digital Analytics Solution

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has launched a cookieless analytics solution.

Instead of cookies, Contentsquare aggregates and analyzes trillions of consumer interactions that demonstrate intent, such as mouse movements, touch, and mobile interactions. The solution will now give businesses the option to turn off both first- and third-party cookies so they can create tailored digital customer experiences based on the real-time behaviors and goals of site users.

"Privacy is a central pillar of the new digital society, which is why digital trust is at the heart of customer experience. Contentsquare will keep investing more and more in helping businesses cultivate trusted relationships with their customers," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement.

"Consumers today expect standout experiences online but are not prepared to sacrifice privacy in order to get them. Contentsquare's cookieless solution allows brands to stay one step ahead of the constant changes in the industry and provides them with a modern, non-invasive way to access business-critical insights," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst of Aragon Research, in a statement.