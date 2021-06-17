Zing Enters the U.S. CRM Market

Zing has entered the U.S. CRM market with a one-stop platform of tools to help businesses owners drive revenue growth and keep customers returning.

Zing provides a website builder, e-commerce, point of sale, CRM, email campaign builder, real-time online booking, marketing tools, loyalty programs, customer feedback surveys, branded forms, business analytics reporting, memberships and more in a single application.