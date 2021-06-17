Zing Enters the U.S. CRM Market
Zing has entered the U.S. CRM market with a one-stop platform of tools to help businesses owners drive revenue growth and keep customers returning.
Zing provides a website builder, e-commerce, point of sale, CRM, email campaign builder, real-time online booking, marketing tools, loyalty programs, customer feedback surveys, branded forms, business analytics reporting, memberships and more in a single application.
"The launch into the U.S. market is incredibly exciting for us. With so many businesses struggling to stabilize after the onslaught of COVID, we are ready to help businesses fully digitize so they can increase their revenue, reduce operational cost, and really start to thrive," Paul Cameron, founder and CEO of Zing, said in a statement.