Mediafly Launches Broadcaster

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology for interactive presentations and content management, today released Broadcaster to expand visual and immersive presentation capabilities.

Broadcaster helps revenue teams share interactive content, such as videos and presentations, during virtual meetings by simply sharing a link with participants. The rep leading the meeting securely controls the playback of videos and flow of content.

"As revenue teams shift to engaging buyers in hybrid settings, delivering content that tells dynamic stories about buyers' unique business problems has never been more important," said Lou Jacob, senior vice president of media and entertainment at Mediafly, in a statement. "Broadcaster allows revenue teams to share a more interactive, differentiated experience, wowing buyers with content that resonates and inspires. By marrying these visual storytelling capabilities with Mediafly's sales enablement technology, revenue teams are better equipped to bridge the engagement gap and drive deal outcomes."

"Mediafly's rapid growth is fueled by a commitment to our customers, harnessing their voice to fuel the innovation of our platform," said Andrew Miehl, chief customer officer at Mediafly, in a statement. "Listening to their unique remote selling needs throughout the pandemic, we developed Broadcaster to further enhance the content engagement experience, giving customers the ability to deliver high-quality video and presentation content without the headaches of slow and spotty playback accompanying traditional screen sharing."