Heap Unveils Heap Illuminate

Heap, a digital insights platform provider, today released Heap Illuminate, a suite of capabilities that automatically surface insights about user behavior on customers' websites and digital products.

Heap Illuminate leverages a data science layer to integrate with Heap's behavioral dataset.

"Anonymized data from thousands of digital experiences shows that 38 percent of funnels leave out a key user action," said Dan Robinson, chief technology officer of Heap, in a statement. "For teams trying to build great digital experiences, this is critical information about user behavior. Because we automatically collect all behavioral data from customers' sites, we can leverage data science to quickly identify the events and correlations teams are missing, eliminate blind spots in their data, and automatically highlight the insights that will most impact the business."

"Without tools that can actively surface events or behaviors teams are not tracking, it's just too easy to miss out on major opportunities," said Rachel Obstler, vice president of product at Heap, in a statement. "Heap Illuminate was built to empower teams to move quickly by rapidly anticipating trends in the market and identifying key areas for prioritization. This keeps teams aligned and focused and eliminates the worry that they'll work for weeks or months only to realize they've missed something essential."

"Thanks to the insights surfaced by Heap about our nomination flow, we saw double-digit increases in nomination starts and submissions," said Jack Canning, senior director of digital analytics and optimization at Workhuman, in a statement. "Heap helped us look at our award nomination funnel much more granularly by surfacing the time and effort that users spent on each step of the flow, which helped us prioritize where to focus. Now our first question doesn't have to be can we track that?, and is instead what does this data mean?"