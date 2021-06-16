Litmus Launches Integrated Insights Report

Litmus, an email marketing company, today launched Litmus Integrated Insights Report, an email analytics feature to provide a single, holistic view of email campaign performance and engagement.

Through direct email service provider (ESP) integrations, Litmus combines core email metrics, such as open rate, with Litmus engagement data to provide valuable context and actionable insights. Litmus has taken steps to anonymize its analytics offering by blocking personally identifiable information (PII), removing IP addresses, and making geo-tracking optional.

This feature helps inform data-driven strategy and tactics across all marketing channels, not just email, while also optimizing email design and development processes and improving campaign results.

At Litmus, we strive to constantly optimize the email creation process for our customers, elevating all three email pillars—pre-send, post-send, and performance&mdashto bring an updated approach to marketing personalization," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "The new Litmus Integrated Insights Report allows marketers to more easily personalize experiences and deliver creative touch points while raising awareness and increasing engagement, all while increasing ROI and validating an email-first marketing strategy."

In addition to additional analytics transparency, email marketers can share a weekly digest from the Litmus Integrated Insights Report with other marketing stakeholders.