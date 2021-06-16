Zeotap Integrates with Google Customer Match
Zeotap, a customer data platform provider, has integrated with Google Customer Match, enabling marketers to leverage their first-party data to engage audiences at scale across Google Search, Shopping, Gmail, YouTube and Display.
By becoming a Customer Match partner, Zeotap allows marketers to upload their first-party data to Google Customer Match. The resulting segments can then be included or excluded from Google Ads campaigns and used to tailor bid strategies, ad creatives, and landing pages.
Zeotap's integration allows for matching based on several types of data, including email addresses and mobile device IDs. Used as part of Zeotap's Customer Intelligence Platform, the integration also identifies non-Gmail email addresses.
"For any marketer looking to drive strong returns on their campaigns, the benefits of Google Customer Match have long been clear. Zeotap's role is to make it easier than ever to get those results. With the deprecation of third-party cookies on the horizon, this will help marketers in the crucial act of leveraging their first-party data to get better results from paid channels," said Florian Lichtwald, managing director and chief business officer of Zeotap, in a statement.