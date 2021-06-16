Sparkfly Partners with Vibes for Insights on Mobile Campaigns, Consumer Engagement Strategies

Sparkfly, an offer management solutions company, and Vibes, a mobile engagement platform provider, have partnered to deliver a solution for mobile marketing attribution.

With this partnership, companies can capture insights into which mobile campaigns drive consumers to purchase, what they purchase, and which stores are producing the most mobile ROI.

Sparkfly and Vibes will now integrate their platforms to close the loop from mobile device to redemption at point of sale. Through this closed-loop tracking of offer codes, merchants can segment and retarget customers based on individual engagement and purchase behavior.

Beyond that, customers can also do the following:

Pair Sparkfly's customer engagement and purchase data with Vibes' Advanced Analytics to segment and target consumers with relevant messages that increase awareness and frequency;

Use Vibes Data Augmentation to resolve gaps in their customer profiles with external data like income and age;

Use mobile wallet passes to deploy loyalty cards, coupon offers, and gift cards; and

Track usage rates or update loyalty points and gift card balances in real time and send coupon redemption reminders when shoppers are near their stores.