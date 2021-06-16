Model N Announces Deal Management for Life Sciences

Model N, a provider of cloud revenue management solutions, released Deal Management as part of the Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences.

Deal Management connects field sales professionals with operations teams to support the execution and management of the order-to-cash proces, including upfront pricing, pricing tiers, and off-invoice discounts, while providing data, information and analytics for field sales teams.

"Our new Deal Management solution enables greater streamlining of the order-to-cash process and facilitates topline revenue growth for life sciences companies," said Melonie Warfel, vice president and general manager of life sciences at Model N, in a statement. "It enables field sales teams to be proactive with their provider customers while simultaneously freeing operations teams to spend more time on contract execution, management, and deal profitability analysis. This launch is yet another example of Model N's ongoing commitment to providing our customers with industry-leading SaaS solutions that help them address the unique pressures of today's market."

Additional features in the Deal Management solution integrate customer-facing pricing and rebate schedules directly from negotiated contracts into Model N's Provider Management application.