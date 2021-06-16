Cloudinary Launches SAP Commerce Cloud Extension

Cloudinary today announced the certification of its SAP Commerce Cloud Extension for managing, transforming, optimizing, and delivering images and videos at scale.

With this extension, SAP Commerce Cloud users can transform and optimize product images and videos on their websites and mobile apps and ensure they are displayed correctly on multiple devices and browsers. Images and videos are stored and managed in a single location and delivered via the most advanced content delivery networks (CDNs).