Cloudinary Launches SAP Commerce Cloud Extension
Cloudinary today announced the certification of its SAP Commerce Cloud Extension for managing, transforming, optimizing, and delivering images and videos at scale.
With this extension, SAP Commerce Cloud users can transform and optimize product images and videos on their websites and mobile apps and ensure they are displayed correctly on multiple devices and browsers. Images and videos are stored and managed in a single location and delivered via the most advanced content delivery networks (CDNs).
"E-commerce brands are competing in an increasingly visual economy needed to drive conversions," said Gary Ballabio, Cloudinary's vice president of technology partnerships, in a statement. "To help these companies thrive, we've redoubled our efforts to introduce new innovations and partner integrations like the SAP Commerce Cloud Extension to deliver unique, visual experiences to a global online audience. With Google's new Core Web Vitals UX metrics on the horizon, there is an urgency for brands to optimize their visual media, and without the automation required to manage both volume and speed, retailers will continue to miss opportunities to make customer engagement and conversions gains."