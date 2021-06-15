LivePerson and Adobe Partner
LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, and Adobe today announced an integration to help companies extend personalization from digital experiences into messaging channels and one-to-one conversations at massive scale.
The LivePerson-Adobe integration ties LivePerson's Conversational Cloud with Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies serve highly personalized and contextualized messages, recommendations, and offers on their customers' favorite messaging channels.
The integration empowers companies to do the following:
- Enrich customer intelligence, track attribution, and drive long-term customer value by sharing intent data from customer conversations on the Conversational Cloud with insights on that customer's activity and history from Adobe Analytics;
- Capture more qualified leads and accelerate net-new conversions by integrating the Conversational Cloud with Adobe Marketo Engage for proactive, automated conversations;
- Increase sale conversions and decrease checkout abandonment by offering relevant assistance at any point in the buying journey; and
- Apply LivePerson's natural language understanding to engagements.
"Our integration with Adobe means brands can transform their digital experiences with conversations that are both massively automated and deeply personalized," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "It's incredibly powerful to connect a conversation you're having with a customer directly to that customer's activity and history. Now, with conversational AI's ability to gather information from customers in a natural-feeling dialogue, brands can gain all the benefits of enhanced personalization without violating their customers' trust."
"Customers demand personalization no matter where they are in their journey. Through LivePerson's integration with Adobe Experience Cloud, brands can seamlessly personalize conversations and digital experiences to meet and exceed customer expectations," said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs for Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe, in a statement.