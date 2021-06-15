LivePerson and Adobe Partner

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, and Adobe today announced an integration to help companies extend personalization from digital experiences into messaging channels and one-to-one conversations at massive scale.

The LivePerson-Adobe integration ties LivePerson's Conversational Cloud with Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies serve highly personalized and contextualized messages, recommendations, and offers on their customers' favorite messaging channels.

The integration empowers companies to do the following:

Enrich customer intelligence, track attribution, and drive long-term customer value by sharing intent data from customer conversations on the Conversational Cloud with insights on that customer's activity and history from Adobe Analytics;

Capture more qualified leads and accelerate net-new conversions by integrating the Conversational Cloud with Adobe Marketo Engage for proactive, automated conversations;

Increase sale conversions and decrease checkout abandonment by offering relevant assistance at any point in the buying journey; and

Apply LivePerson's natural language understanding to engagements.