True Influence Offers 80 Million Verified Contacts to B2B Marketers

True Influence, a sales and marketing solutions provider, today released its domestic and international contact data to B2B marketers.

True Influence is now offering 80 million verified professional contacts in its True Influence Marketing Cloud. This allows customers to extend the value of their True Influence campaigns by supplementing the leads delivered with additional intent-driven contacts at similarly targeted companies.

"We created our identity graph capabilities without using third-party cookies, providing a channel where user engagement can continue while eliminating the struggle that some companies will have as the industry moves away from third-party cookies," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement.

True Influence uses proprietary algorithms to produce quality contacts. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation where individual contact records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of an individual. These records are then enhanced by the True Influence Relevance Engine, where advanced analytics using artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals.

Contact data through the True Influence Marketing Cloud allows users to segment and target specific audiences based on topical interest, buying group coverage, and extensive firmographic and demographic filters. This includes segmenting based on job function, level (director and above), and industry, allowing for highly targeted campaigns that increase chances for success.