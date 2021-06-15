Precisely Launches EngageOne Communicate
Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, today launched EngageOne Communicate, a unified, digital engagement platform that enables companies to create personalized, interactive digital engagements with their customers via video, chatbots and virtual assistants with live takeover and natural language understanding, email, SMS and dynamic PDFs that incorporate barcodes and QR codes.
EngageOne Communicate also allows for easy integration and embedding with other Precisely products, including Precisely Spectrum, Precisely Trillium and Precisely Connect for data quality and data integration.
"The new normal calls for seamless, personalized, and digital self-service experiences across the key channels of engagement," said Greg Van den Heuvel, executive vice president and general manager at Precisely for EngageOne, in a statement. "Those that fail to embrace the new normal and deliver seamless digital experiences will fall further behind their competition. Backed by Precisely's leading data integrity products, EngageOne Communicate is the only platform of its kind that powers confident business decisions, turning trusted data into engaging customer interactions."