Precisely Launches EngageOne Communicate

Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, today launched EngageOne Communicate, a unified, digital engagement platform that enables companies to create personalized, interactive digital engagements with their customers via video, chatbots and virtual assistants with live takeover and natural language understanding, email, SMS and dynamic PDFs that incorporate barcodes and QR codes.

EngageOne Communicate also allows for easy integration and embedding with other Precisely products, including Precisely Spectrum, Precisely Trillium and Precisely Connect for data quality and data integration.