SalesLoft Launches Outcomes Dashboard and Cadence Outcomes
"Every sales team is trying to drive outcomes, not activities. Until now, outcomes have been hard to track," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of SalesLoft, in a statement. "We're doing the hard work of joining data about buyer engagement with opportunity data and putting that front and center in SalesLoft. When teams know what's working, they can stop guessing and get better results."
"As a sales leader, having a single view of team performance, KPIs, and outcomes replaces what currently takes me 15 reports to pull together," said Chasity Day, director of business development at brightfin, in a statement. "The time saved alone is invaluable, and the at-a-glance projection to know what it takes for the reps to hit certain goals is awesome."
SalesLoft also introduced Cadence Outcomes to help managers and sellers identify which Cadences drive the results that lead to revenue: meetings booked and opportunities created. With this information, managers and sellers can run and fine-tune the Cadences that drive the best results.
"Now that we have outcome data, we can provide richer analytics," Fields said. "The Outcomes Dashboard lets managers see how their teams are performing versus goals. We continue to invest in data insights for customers, through analytics like the Outcomes Dashboard, and through explainable AI, like the Deal Engagement Score, which is also now available."
"Cadence Outcomes is a great addition and way more insightful for sales leaders to understand what's working," said Jennifer Hadlow, vice president of global sales operations at Yext, in a statement. "This gives us a full end-to-end view."
