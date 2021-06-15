Nielsen Partners with Polk Automotive

Nielsen is partnering with IHS Markit to integrate comprehensive automotive data from Polk Automotive Solutions by IHS Markit into its audience and outcomes measurement solutions.

Bringing together Polk Automotive Solutions and Nielsen solutions enables marketers to leverage information on new and used vehicle transactions and more than 30 years of robust automotive behavior data to inform their planning, activation, measurement and outcomes initiatives. Polk Automotive Audiences are built on the analytics of more than 50 million new and used vehicle transactions per year across the United States and include every make and model.

"By adding new dynamic elements to a historically static medium for reaching audiences, our collaboration with Nielsen is a significant step forward for advertisers and marketers," said Joe Kyriakoza, vice president and general manager of Polk Automotive Solutions by IHS Markit, in a statement. "Optimization and measurement utilizing Polk data helps the industry move beyond basic tools and legacy metrics toward evaluating actual sales activity, a key imperative today."

Through this relationship, marketers can implement cross-screen targeting and activation of auto audience segments and understand if their campaigns are reaching desired auto audiences. In addition, they can observe the impact of their ads on auto-focused audiences and determine the incremental sales lift driven by their campaigns.