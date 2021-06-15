Brij Launches Platform for One-Touch Product Registration and Reorder via QR Codes

Brij, providers of a platform connecting physical products to digital experiences, launched today to power one-touch product registrations and reorders.

The Brij platform allows companies to build tailored digital experiences for each of their products that are accessible by scanning a QR code on the product or its packaging. When consumers scan a Brij QR code, they can register, reorder, and view relevant content for their products anytime, anywhere.

"The rapid adoption of QR codes since the start of the pandemic has opened up a new channel for engaging with consumers that simply didn't exist before," said Kait Stephens, CEO and co-founder of Brij, in a statement. "With our no-code platform and integration with Shopify, we're making it simple for brands to maximize the potential of this new channel and build unmatched loyalty with their customers."

Brij enables companies to integrate QR codes into their products or packaging. Consumers scan the QR code to access product information, register their products, keep track of receipts and product warranty expiration dates, accessproduct manuals, how-to videos, ingredients, assembly instructions, customer support, and more.

"At Brij, we're rethinking the product registration experience by looking at it from the consumers' point of view," said Zack Morrison, chief technology officer and co-founder of Brij, in a statement. "We've taken a task that has historically been considered a waste of time and have made registration an effortless, one-touch experience that provides consumers with tangible benefits. We're excited about all the ways brands are using Brij to elevate their product experience and build loyalty with their customers."

Some early Brij customers include Andy & Evan, Cool Cat, Fire Cider, Garden Society, Mightly, Skura Style, and Steep't.