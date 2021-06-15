BigCommerce Launches Big Open Data Solutions
BigCommerce, providers of a cloud-based ecommerce platform, today launched Big Open Data Solutions, a product suite featuring native and partner data solutions to aggregate, analyze, understand, and use online store data to gain insight into customer behavior.
"At BigCommerce, we believe our merchants own their data and should have the flexibility to use the data solutions and tools as they choose to get the results they need," said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Just as our open SaaS philosophy enables merchants to choose the partners and integrations that work best for them, this open data approach ensures that merchants aren't limited to proprietary analytics tools. They can assemble the technology stack that fits their needs."
Big Open Data Solutions includes the following:
- Analytics: BigCommerce Analytics & Insights, Glew.io, PayHelm, Google Analytics, DynamicAction, Trendalytics;
- Business Intelligence: Google Data Studio;
- Customer Data Platform: Twilio Segment;
- Data Warehousing: Google BigQuery;
- Personalization: Constructor.io, Dynamic Yield, LimeSpot, Nosto; and
- Web Analytics: Facebook Pixel and Conversion API, Google Analytics.
"From day one, the BigQuery integration has been a game-changer for us for data and reporting analysis across testing environments in support of our launch," said John Chan, inventory planning and business intelligence analyst at Garrett Wade, in a statement. "Being able to look at our actual data to see and analyze how our shoppers perform and behave, then churn out detailed reports in Tableau from a single location is not only efficient for our two-person development team, but extremely cost-effective. Google BigQuery in BigCommerce's Big Open Data Solutions portfolio has saved us an enormous amount of time and money to get the desired results we need on a daily basis."