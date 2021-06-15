Neustar Launches TRUSTID Solutions Suite

Neustar, an information services and technology company and provider of identity resolution, has launched Neustar TRUSTID Solutions, a suite of solutions to help organizations reduce fraud, improve contact center efficiency, and comply with consumer protection regulations.

Neustar's comprehensive suite of identity solutions and decision analytics tools includes the following:

Neustar TRUSTID Fraud Solutions help companies reduce fraud and friction in the digital and voice channels by signaling potential risks and letting legitimate customers through faster. By understanding the connections between consumer offline and online identity, device, and behaviors, Neustar authenticates individuals and identifies interactions at risk of fraud.

Neustar TRUSTID Contact Center Solutions help companies connect with customers with insights into individuals’ behavior, the best time of day and day of the week to reach them, and their preferred channels. In addition, Neustar helps to ensure that companies' calls and texts are accurately displayed on consumer devices and not incorrectly blocked or mislabeled as spam.

Neustar TRUSTID Compliance Solutions help companies ensure that they have the proper contact details for reaching out to consumers in accordance with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)regulations and the Telephone ConsumerProtection Act (TCPA).