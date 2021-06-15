TouchPoint One Integrates with Five9
TouchPoint One, a provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has joined the Five9 ISV Program.
TouchPoint One earned Five9 accreditation for its Acuity contact center performance management solution, which is now available via the Five9 App Marketplace. Acuity features pre-built integrations with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform, allowing seamless access to Acuity performance intelligence dashboards, coaching, gamification, virtual meeting, screen share, and other features.
"Contact centers faced unexpected challenges last year as they shifted some or all of their employees to working from home, accelerating their shift to digital contact center solutions," said Walt Rossi, Five9's vice president of business development, in a statement. "TouchPoint One's solutions help solve two of the biggest challenges that come with a decentralized workforce: getting a real-time view of performance and keeping employee engagement levels high."
Touchpoint One's digital performance and engagement management platform collects and synthesizes data from multiple systems in real time, generating customized metrics and role-based scorecards.
"Since the pandemic started, we've seen tremendous growth in our employee engagement features," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, in a statement. "With managers no longer able to literally walk the floor, our virtual meeting, gamification, and coaching modules enable the side conversations, teaching moments, and team contests that strengthen relationships and keep the focus on the employee."
"Our Five9 investment was critical to our success and now our TouchPoint One investment will take us to another level. We rely on dashboards and scorecards to tell us where we are, and then on the employee engagement features to help us move the dial," said Dave Kercher, contact center director at Sunpro Solar Energy Specialists, in a statement. "The pre-built integration with Five9 simplified our roll-out, and we now have a performance view that aligns with our unique business objectives, all at a lower cost than we expected."
