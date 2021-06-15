Zendesk to Partner with Yext
Yext has added integrations with Zendesk as part of its continued focus on empowering customer support teams.
Yext Support Answers, released in May, is a suite of enterprise search solutions built on Yext's artificial intelligence-powered platform for customer support use cases. With the new integrations announced today, businesses using Support Answers and Zendesk’s customer support tools can further equip their support agents and customers to self-serve in a the following ways:
- Help Site Search: Businesses can now implement Yext’s multi-algorithmic search experience on their Zendesk-powered help sites so that when customers ask questions in the search bar, they'll get accurate answers drawn directly from the business' Knowledge Graph or official database of facts.
- Agent Desktop Search: Customer support agents can leverage Yext's AI search directly on their internal Zendesk agent workspaces. The feature suggests relevant information to agentsthe moment they receive customer support tickets.
- Case Deflection: Businesses can now augment their traditional Zendesk ticket forms with Yext's AI search so that it suggests relevant answers in real time as customers are filling out the details of their issues.
"Search can add such a powerful dimension to the customer support experience, making relevant content easily accessible to customers and agents alike," said Ben Barclay, vice president of corporate development and technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "Being able to implement a world-class search platform on Zendesk-powered help sites, the agent workspace, and ticket forms will be a game-changer to the support experience. We look forward to seeing our clients enjoy faster resolution times, more manageable ticket volumes, and higher customer satisfaction rates with these new integrations with Yext."
"Customer support and AI search go hand in hand and are even more tightly linked as customers ask more questions online to resolve their issues independently," said Joe Jorczak, head of industry for service and support at Yext, in a statement. "We're excited to continue our work with Zendesk, a leading company in this space, on integrations that set the precedent for how seamless the customer support experience can and should be today."