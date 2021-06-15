Zendesk to Partner with Yext

Yext has added integrations with Zendesk as part of its continued focus on empowering customer support teams.

Yext Support Answers, released in May, is a suite of enterprise search solutions built on Yext's artificial intelligence-powered platform for customer support use cases. With the new integrations announced today, businesses using Support Answers and Zendesk’s customer support tools can further equip their support agents and customers to self-serve in a the following ways:

Help Site Search: Businesses can now implement Yext’s multi-algorithmic search experience on their Zendesk-powered help sites so that when customers ask questions in the search bar, they'll get accurate answers drawn directly from the business' Knowledge Graph or official database of facts.

Agent Desktop Search: Customer support agents can leverage Yext's AI search directly on their internal Zendesk agent workspaces. The feature suggests relevant information to agentsthe moment they receive customer support tickets.

Case Deflection: Businesses can now augment their traditional Zendesk ticket forms with Yext's AI search so that it suggests relevant answers in real time as customers are filling out the details of their issues.