Vungle to Acquire JetFuel
Vungle, a mobile performance marketing platform provider, will acquire JetFuel, an influencer marketing platform provider that enables app developers and other advertisers to scale marketing campaigns across a network of more than 15,000 fully-verified influencers, with a combined reach of more than 4 billion Instagram followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers, and 100 million daily Snapchat views. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
JetFuel enables Vungle to offer advertisers even greater reach in acquiring high-value users through einfluencer-owned viral content that drives action.
"JetFuel brings strong technical expertise and commercial success in social media and influencer marketing, creating a unique and valuable extension to our performance marketing platform that will empower not only our current customers but the next generation of digital entrepreneurs," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle, in a statement. "We've been in awe of the company's innovative, market-leading platform and the forward-thinking vision that makes the combination of Vungle and JetFuel so natural.
"During our conversations, it became clear that there'd be huge benefits to pairing up with an ad tech leader like Vungle. There's a lot of similarities between our businesses," said Tim Lenardo, CEO of JetFuel, in a statement. "Many of the problems we're solving in influencer marketing now are the problems that they've spent the past 10 years solving in mobile. It's amazing how closely Vungle's capabilities line up with our product roadmap. Tapping into their expertise will supercharge our development and drive further differentiation in how we can serve our customers."
Related Articles
Vungle Acquires AlgoLift
13 Oct 2020
The AlgoLift acquisition boosts Vungle's advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered recommendations.
Vungle Acquires Mobile Gaming Analytics Company GameRefinery
02 Mar 2021
Vungle's acquisition of GameRefinery adds to its mobile performance advertising platform with contextual targeting and creative intelligence features.
Vungle Acquires TreSensa
19 May 2021
Its TreSensa acquisition amplifies Vungles mobile performance marketing platform.