Vungle to Acquire JetFuel

Vungle, a mobile performance marketing platform provider, will acquire JetFuel, an influencer marketing platform provider that enables app developers and other advertisers to scale marketing campaigns across a network of more than 15,000 fully-verified influencers, with a combined reach of more than 4 billion Instagram followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers, and 100 million daily Snapchat views. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

JetFuel enables Vungle to offer advertisers even greater reach in acquiring high-value users through einfluencer-owned viral content that drives action.