Invisibly Launches Data Control Platform
Invisibly today released the beta version of its data platform that enables consumers to take back control of their personal data and make money from it.
With Invisibly's new platform, people will be able to opt in and choose exactly which data is shared and license this data for advertisers to use, while making a profit from it. In this early beta release, the Invisibly platform lets consumers earn points for different ways of linking or sharing data, which can then be exchanged for money, paid directly. When they link their data, they'll also get curated offers based on their interests.
"it's time we enable people to take back control of their data. By creating a platform that lets people make money from their data, we're not only educating people on how valuable their data is, we're telling big tech it's time to change the way things are done and time to start fairly compensating people for the data they regularly profit from," Don Vaughn, head of product at Invisibly, said in a statement. "Right now people can make a few dollars a month from sharing their data on our platform, but within the next couple of years, we hope that people will be able to earn around $1,000 per year from Invisibly. We believe that data licensing will be a powerful new source of passive income for people and are excited to help the industry change to a 100 percent consumer-consented data model that people are fairly compensated for."