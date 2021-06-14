Commbox Launches Self-Service Bots via WhatsApp Business API

Commbox has launched the WhatsApp Bot-Squad, a digital customer service tool for the insurance industry.

The wide variety of WhatsApp bots will automate self-service client interactions via WhatsApp. With an advanced machine learning algorithm, the bots can understand customers' intents and provide a natural conversational flow.

"The WhatsApp Bot-Squad marks a new era in digital customer service," said Commbox's co-founder and CEO, Eli Israelov, in a statement. "We're excited to offer enterprises the most advanced AI features, allowing them to foresee their customers' needs and act wisely accordingly."

Commbox's WhatsApp Bot Squad is being launched with Clal, one of the leading insurance and long-term savings companies in Israel.