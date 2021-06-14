Element451 and Lingk Partner on Higher Ed CRM Integration

Lingk, providers of a cloud data integration platform, and Element451, an admissions marketing and enrollment CRM provider, are partnering to help higher education institutions boost student admissions through personalized, data-driven recruiting integrated with student information systems.

Element451's cloud-based admissions marketing and enrollment CRM offers marketing automation, multichannel communications, application management, and business intelligence.

Lingk-powered integrations automate data moving between Element 451's CRM and other enterprise systems, such as Ellucian Banner and Colleague, Workday, Jenzabar, and PeopleSoft student information systems; and the Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, and D2L learning management systems.