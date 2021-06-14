Element451 and Lingk Partner on Higher Ed CRM Integration
Lingk, providers of a cloud data integration platform, and Element451, an admissions marketing and enrollment CRM provider, are partnering to help higher education institutions boost student admissions through personalized, data-driven recruiting integrated with student information systems.
Element451's cloud-based admissions marketing and enrollment CRM offers marketing automation, multichannel communications, application management, and business intelligence.
Lingk-powered integrations automate data moving between Element 451's CRM and other enterprise systems, such as Ellucian Banner and Colleague, Workday, Jenzabar, and PeopleSoft student information systems; and the Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, and D2L learning management systems.
"We are excited to partner with such a forward -ooking company that is bringing a modern CRM solution to the education sector. The power and ease of use of Element451 paired with the Lingk Cloud Data Integration Platform will truly help administrative staff work smarter, said Paul Roberge, CEO of Lingk, in a statement.
"Our partnership with Lingk accelerates the process colleges go through to turn data into outstanding student experiences," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451, in a statement. "Coupled with our streamlined implementation, colleges will see the return on their tech investments much sooner with Lingk’s expertise."