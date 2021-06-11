-->
  • June 11, 2021

ZoomInfo Launches Business Contact Preference Registry

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has launched the Business Contact Preference Registry (BCPR), a global database of opt-out requests processed by ZoomInfo and made it available to other business-to-business (B2B) data providers.

"It's critical for data-focused companies to prioritize privacy," said Bubba Nunnery, ZoomInfo's senior director of privacy and public policy, in a statement. "The Business Contact Preference Registry offers businesses a convenient way to prioritize privacy by supplying the entire B2B data industry with a ready-made list of consumer opt-outs. We're proactively sharing our opt-outs as an invitation to B2B companies to join us in putting privacy first."

