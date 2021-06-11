360insights and Webinfinity Partner

360insights, a channel incentives management (CIM) provider, is partnering with Webinfinity, a provider of ecosystem orchestration technology to help clients manage and motivate relationships with all key ecosystem members, driving increased revenue and productivity across all segments.

"The partnership with Webinfinity is another step in our evolution in combining the very best technology, ideas and people from around the globe to optimize our customers’ ability to create long-term, sustainable success for their businesses through automated incentives," said Jason Atkins, founder and CEO of 360insights, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Webinfinity to continue to move our entire industry forward through collaboration and innovation."

360insights will work with Webinfinity to create an exclusive version of its technology and tap Webinfinity's UX/UI technology to bolster its industry-specific Incentive Automation (IA) Clouds.

The combination of 360insights' end-to-end incentives automation platform and Webinfinity’s unique ecosystem of orchestration technology will enable organizations to do the following:

Gain a personalized view of their relationships;

Connect users to event-driven updates;

Execute transactional operations, such as submitting claims or tracking payments;

Create digital storefronts to maximize relationships; and

Provide a portal experience customized and personalized for each partner type.