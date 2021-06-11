Metadata.io Adds Support for LinkedIn Conversation Ads

Metadata.io, providers of a demand generation platform for B2B marketers, now supports LinkedIn Conversation Ads as an available ad format in its platform.

As a certified LinkedIn Marketing Partner, Metadata was one of the first to expand its integration to include this new ad format. With it, users can set up, manage, and measure LinkedIn Conversation Ads from within the Metadata platform, taking advantage of Metadata's unique ad flow templates and playbook library for this ad type.

Marketers can now run LinkedIn Conversation Ads in Metadata for content download, event registration, and demo request campaigns.