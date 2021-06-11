Metadata.io Adds Support for LinkedIn Conversation Ads
Metadata.io, providers of a demand generation platform for B2B marketers, now supports LinkedIn Conversation Ads as an available ad format in its platform.
As a certified LinkedIn Marketing Partner, Metadata was one of the first to expand its integration to include this new ad format. With it, users can set up, manage, and measure LinkedIn Conversation Ads from within the Metadata platform, taking advantage of Metadata's unique ad flow templates and playbook library for this ad type.
Marketers can now run LinkedIn Conversation Ads in Metadata for content download, event registration, and demo request campaigns.
"We're thrilled to offer the LinkedIn Conversation Ads format in our platform for our customers who want to be at the edge of the latest opportunities in marketing," said Jason Widup, vice president of marketing at Metadata, in a statement. "We used it ourselves over the last year and saw impressive results quickly. Our campaign delivered 230 percent more demos in a month with 60 percent less budget with a $1 to $5 ratio of spend to closed/won revenue. We were able to generate $1.5 million in revenue and $7.5 million in pipeline for Metadata.
"With the performance we saw, we had to be one of the first LinkedIn Marketing Partners to offer this to our customers. Having this capability within our platform creates a conversational experience for B2B marketers to choose their own path and allows for a more authentic, interactive engagement that results in higher ROI," he continued.