Qualtrics Launches Solutions to Help Companies Design Digital Experiences

Qualtrics today launched four solutions to help companies accelerate innovation across their digital channels and design and optimize the web and in-app experiences they deliver.

These solutions enable companies to combine experience data, the direct consumer feedback about their online interactions, and digital analytics, such as page views.

The four new solutions are as follows:

Web UX Optimization and In-App Experience Optimization: These two applications help companies design their web, mobile, and in-app experiences. They automatically identify the web and app design or UX elements that are underperforming or causing visitor frustration, such as site layout and browsing capabilities, and enable companies to trigger intelligent workflows that are automatically routed to the right teams to resolve. These solutions also have built-in benchmarks so companies can compare their performance to their industry peers.

E-Commerce Experience Optimization: This application helps companies optimize the discovery and purchasing process for customers. It uses customer feedback and behavioral signals to identify visitors' pain points in their purchasing journey, such as shipping costs or forced account creation, that are contributing to lower conversion rates. It also enables e-commerce teams to embed feedback tools across their sites to measure the effectiveness of their content, such as product descriptions or return and exchange policies.

Digital Journey Optimization: This application enables companies to personalize interactions along the customer journey, such as new account sign-ups or checkout. It leverages the Qualtrics XM Directory, an experience data database with more than 4 billion unique profiles, to surface insights based on feedback from any customer segment, such as high-value or possible churn customers. These profiles contain individual preferences that enable companies to set up web and in-app feedback mechanisms tailored to these segments across multiple touchpoints.

"As the volume of digital transactions increases, the competition for loyal consumers has never been higher," said Jay Choi, chief product officer at Qualtrics, in a statement. "Organizations need to design both memorable, personalized experiences that consumers want, based on a 360-degree view of their feedback and behaviors in order to build lasting customer and brand loyalty."

Qualtrics worked with a number of digital platform providers, including Contentsquare, FullStory, and Quantum Metric, to help companies improve their web and mobile experiences through the user's perspective. These integrations enable companies to replay web or mobile sessions, such as making a purchase, to pinpoint why visitors failed to convert at certain touchpoints. Combined with customer feedback from Qualtrics and behavioral signals, such as rage clicking, companies can understand why visitors churned, quantify the impact that the churn has on their digital revenue, and take action immediately to improve the experience within their existing CRM systems.