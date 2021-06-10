1Wire Integrates VoIP Phone with Redtail CRM

1Wire, a provider of hosted VoIP services, has completed an integration with Redtail Technology's CRM platform.

The integration was designed to run on Google Chrome’s interface to deliver click-to-call, screen pop, and call logging capabilities from within Redtail CRM.

"1Wire has always been known for its white-glove customer service experience and its boutique style service delivery, so this type of integration just makes sense for us. As a consumer, it is very important to add providers to your technology stack that can share information back and forth with your other applications. There is just a natural fit to connect your company VoIP system to your CRM platform so the two can share information. Today's remote workforce practically demands it. Our API tool provides the flexibility for us to continue developing key features that help our end users run their day more efficiently," said Adam Sessions, CEO and Founder of 1Wire, in a statement.