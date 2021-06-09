SurveyMonkey Rebrands as Momentive

SurveyMonkey is relaunching as Momentive.

The company developed the new brand using its own solutions to gain deep insights from employees, customers, and the market through 10 studies across seven countries with more than 22,000 respondents.

"We changed the game 20 years ago by creating the survey software category, and we're proud of how we've scaled our offerings, our customer base, and our ambitions," said CEO Zander Lurie in a statement. "If the last year has taught us anything, it's the critical role that listening plays in organizational decision-making. Companies need agile software to better understand their stakeholders and quickly make the calls that shape better experiences for all. Momentive leverages world-class technology in all of our solution categories, and we put people at the center in the way we design our products, serve our customers, and deliver for our community and shareholders."

The Momentive product portfolio includes its customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its market insights solutions, formerly known as SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions.